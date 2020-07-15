Gov. Kay Ivey to give update on coronavirus in Alabama during Wednesday news conference

Gov. Kay Ivey is holding a news conference on Wednesday at 11 a.m. to provide an update about coronavirus in Alabama.
Ivey will be joined by State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris.
You can watch the conference live at 11 a.m. on WAAYTV.com.
Stay with WAAY 31 for updates.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|7186
|174
|Mobile
|5206
|147
|Montgomery
|4690
|114
|Tuscaloosa
|2777
|54
|Madison
|2729
|9
|Marshall
|2090
|12
|Shelby
|1820
|26
|Lee
|1716
|37
|Morgan
|1429
|6
|Baldwin
|1396
|11
|Walker
|1126
|35
|DeKalb
|1118
|7
|Etowah
|1104
|14
|Elmore
|1101
|24
|Dallas
|1028
|10
|Franklin
|960
|16
|Unassigned
|814
|28
|Russell
|734
|0
|Autauga
|733
|17
|Chambers
|693
|32
|Limestone
|691
|4
|Cullman
|689
|6
|Houston
|658
|7
|Butler
|656
|31
|St. Clair
|646
|3
|Tallapoosa
|646
|69
|Lauderdale
|633
|7
|Colbert
|582
|6
|Calhoun
|577
|6
|Escambia
|522
|8
|Lowndes
|497
|23
|Pike
|491
|5
|Jackson
|472
|2
|Coffee
|453
|4
|Covington
|439
|13
|Talladega
|433
|7
|Dale
|414
|2
|Barbour
|413
|3
|Bullock
|380
|10
|Hale
|367
|23
|Marengo
|364
|11
|Chilton
|356
|3
|Blount
|344
|1
|Marion
|332
|14
|Clarke
|329
|6
|Wilcox
|325
|8
|Winston
|315
|7
|Sumter
|304
|13
|Pickens
|280
|6
|Randolph
|279
|10
|Monroe
|277
|3
|Perry
|263
|2
|Conecuh
|247
|8
|Bibb
|232
|2
|Macon
|227
|9
|Choctaw
|221
|12
|Greene
|201
|9
|Henry
|161
|3
|Washington
|158
|8
|Lawrence
|151
|0
|Crenshaw
|140
|3
|Cherokee
|135
|7
|Geneva
|106
|0
|Lamar
|95
|1
|Clay
|92
|2
|Fayette
|90
|2
|Coosa
|69
|1
|Cleburne
|53
|1
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Shelby
|14447
|229
|Davidson
|14205
|155
|Rutherford
|3839
|39
|Hamilton
|3648
|38
|Sumner
|2103
|57
|Williamson
|1990
|16
|Knox
|1815
|12
|Out of TN
|1737
|11
|Trousdale
|1513
|5
|Wilson
|1275
|17
|Putnam
|1091
|7
|Bradley
|1061
|5
|Unassigned
|1051
|1
|Robertson
|984
|13
|Sevier
|942
|4
|Montgomery
|850
|7
|Tipton
|727
|7
|Lake
|696
|0
|Macon
|652
|7
|Bedford
|635
|9
|Bledsoe
|634
|1
|Hamblen
|514
|4
|Maury
|513
|3
|Hardeman
|456
|4
|Madison
|395
|2
|Fayette
|393
|6
|Rhea
|362
|0
|Blount
|358
|3
|Loudon
|334
|2
|Dyer
|310
|3
|McMinn
|307
|19
|Cheatham
|301
|3
|Dickson
|295
|0
|Washington
|293
|0
|Sullivan
|277
|5
|Lawrence
|259
|6
|Cumberland
|228
|5
|Anderson
|219
|2
|Gibson
|217
|1
|Lauderdale
|204
|4
|Jefferson
|196
|1
|Smith
|187
|2
|Warren
|164
|0
|Greene
|163
|2
|Monroe
|156
|6
|Coffee
|155
|0
|Cocke
|152
|0
|Haywood
|150
|3
|Hardin
|142
|7
|Marshall
|132
|2
|Giles
|131
|1
|Obion
|131
|3
|McNairy
|126
|1
|Wayne
|126
|0
|Franklin
|124
|3
|Carter
|120
|2
|Hickman
|114
|0
|Lincoln
|106
|0
|DeKalb
|100
|0
|Hawkins
|100
|2
|Marion
|100
|4
|Roane
|94
|0
|White
|94
|3
|Henderson
|90
|0
|Chester
|83
|0
|Weakley
|81
|1
|Claiborne
|80
|0
|Overton
|80
|1
|Campbell
|75
|1
|Crockett
|71
|3
|Grundy
|67
|2
|Unicoi
|61
|0
|Cannon
|60
|0
|Grainger
|59
|0
|Carroll
|58
|1
|Polk
|57
|0
|Henry
|56
|0
|Sequatchie
|53
|0
|Humphreys
|52
|2
|Jackson
|52
|0
|Johnson
|49
|0
|Perry
|44
|0
|Meigs
|40
|0
|Decatur
|39
|0
|Morgan
|34
|1
|Stewart
|32
|0
|Scott
|30
|0
|Fentress
|29
|0
|Union
|29
|0
|Clay
|27
|0
|Houston
|24
|0
|Moore
|23
|0
|Benton
|17
|1
|Hancock
|12
|0
|Lewis
|12
|0
|Van Buren
|11
|0
|Pickett
|8
|0