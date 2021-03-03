Gov. Kay Ivey to give update about Alabama's mask-wearing mandate on Thursday

Gov. Kay Ivey plans to give a coronavirus update on Thursday. She'll be joined by State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris.

Right now, the state's mask order is set to expire on Friday at 5 p.m.

Gov. Kay Ivey Gov. Kay Ivey

The announcement comes 24 hours after Mississippi and Texas called off their own mask mandates. Ivey hasn't shared her plans for the mask order.

On Wednesday, we learned how the Alabama Department of Public Health works with the governor on these decisions.

Dr. Karen Landers with the Department of Public Health says no matter what, it's ultimately the governor's decision on whether to change a health order. However, she said the health department does​ provide information related to public health to the governor to help her make those calls.

Landers says as a practicing physician, she thinks masks are an important infection control measure. She added that even if Ivey lifts the mask mandate, it's important that we all continue to wear them.

"I believe that it's very important for us to provide medical information and allow her to make the decisions that are best for the state of Alabama," said Landers.

Ivey is scheduled to share an update on Thursday at 11 a.m. You can watch that live on WAAY 31 on air and online.

In the meantime, Landers says even though coronavirus numbers are down, we all still need to keep our guard up, because the virus can spiral out of control.