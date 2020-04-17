Gov. Ivey to review recommendations on plan to reopen Alabama’s economy

We're expected to learn more about what it will take for Alabama to reopen during the coronavirus pandemic.

We know Gov. Kay Ivey has a committee working on the details, and they are expected to report back to her on Friday.

The federal government issued a three-phase proposal that will help states determine how they will reopen. But before the phases start, here's what needs to happen.

States should have a downward trajectory of both influenza-like illnesses and coronavirus cases within a 14-day period.

There should also be a downward trajectory of both documented cases and positive cases as a percent of the total tests in those 14 days.

Also, states' hospitals should be able to treat all patients without crisis care and have robust testing in place for at-risk healthcare workers.

On Friday, Gov. Ivey plans to review recommendations from a small business commission, the state's congressional delegation and her coronavirus task force to help determine what reopening the state's economy will look like.

Once we learn new details, we'll be sure to update you.