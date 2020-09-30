Gov. Ivey to hold news conference about Alabama’s Safer at Home order, mandatory masking

Gov. Kay Ivey is holding a news conference on Wednesday at 11 a.m. to provide an update about the state’s Safer at Home order and mandatory masking.

Ivey will be joined by State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris.

Right now, the state’s health order is set to expire at 5 p.m. on Oct. 2. We expect to learn during Wednesday’s news conference whether it will be extended or allowed to expire.

You can watch the update at 11 a.m.

