Gov. Kay Ivey on Thursday is holding a news conference about coronavirus and Alabama’s Safer at Home order and mandatory masking.

Right now, the order is set to expire on Aug. 31 at 5 p.m. We expect to find out if that will happen or if the order will be extended.

Ivey will be joined by State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. You can watch it live on air on WAAY 31 and online at WAAYTV.com.