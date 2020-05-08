Gov. Kay Ivey is holding a news conference on Friday to provide an update on the coronavirus pandemic.
Ivey will be joined by State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris.
You can watch the news conference at 11 a.m. on WAAY 31 and online at WAAYTV.com.
Related Content
- Gov. Ivey, state health officer to give coronavirus update in 11 a.m. news conference
- WATCH: Gov. Kay Ivey gives update on Alabama coronavirus fight
- Gov. Ivey expected to discuss reopening Alabama during Tuesday news conference
- Gov. Ivey expected to give update on Alabama stay-at-home order
- WATCH: Gov. Kay Ivey announces coronavirus Stay At Home order
- Gov. Ivey issues statewide orders closing beaches, restaurants, more
- 'There’s no need to panic:’ Gov. Kay Ivey urges coronavirus calm for Alabamians
- Gov. Ivey, coronavirus task force working on plan to reopen Alabama
- Alabama public health officials give update on discrepancies with coronavirus numbers
- People in Huntsville react to Gov. Kay Ivey's decision not to order a state-wide shelter in place
Scroll for more content...