Gov. Ivey says she won’t stop Alabama businesses from requiring employees to get coronavirus vaccine

Gov. Kay Ivey says she will not pass an order to stop businesses from requiring employees to get a coronavirus vaccine.

WAAY 31 spoke with a local attorney about the legality of this requirement.

Ivey said she couldn't comment too much on the issue at her news conference on Wednesday but did say every business has the right to set their own requirements.

Alabama is an at-will employment state, meaning you can be hired or fired for any or no reason.

Businesses could be sued if they don't provide a safe work environment for their employees. That's why some employers might choose to require their employees to get a coronavirus vaccine. However, there are exemptions to the rule.

“Unless you qualify for the Americans Disability Act or some kind of religious exemption, then you will probably have to get a vaccine to go to work. Now, you don't have to get it, but you don't also have to go to work, so that means you won't get a paycheck,” said attorney Will League.

Right now, everyone over the age of 16 is eligible to get a coronavirus vaccine in Alabama.