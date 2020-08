Gov. Kay Ivey’s office on Friday released a video showing her “Call to Action on Mask Wearing.”

You can find the video below.

As of 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 94,827 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March. The total number of coronavirus deaths in the state is 1,674.

Alabama’s mandatory masking order is in effect through Aug. 31 at 5 p.m.