Gov. Ivey expected to give update on Alabama stay-at-home order

Gov. Kay Ivey is holding a news conference on Tuesday to give an update about the state’s response to coronavirus.
Ivey will be joined by State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris and members of the Executive Committee of her Coronavirus Task Force.
We expect an update on whether or not Ivey will extend the state’s stay-at-home order that’s set to expire at 5 p.m. on April 30.
You can watch the news conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday on WAAY 31 and online at WAAYTV.com.
