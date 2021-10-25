Gov. Ivey adds Covid spending for hospitals, more to special session for Alabama redistricting

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has added “appropriations for pandemic-related health care services” to her proclamation calling for the legislature to convene in special session.

The special session, set to begin at 4 p.m. Thursday, already had been called to discuss redistricting Alabama’s congressional and legislative districts.

Ivey’s addition allows lawmakers to “consider legislation to make appropriations from the American Rescue Plan Act – Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Fund in an amount not to exceed $80 million to support the delivery of health care and related services to the citizens of Alabama related to the Covid-19 pandemic.”

In a news release, Ivey said:

“... As the Legislature is required to do following the census, they will focus on redistricting during this special session set to begin Thursday. Additionally, I have included an appropriation of $80 million in ARPA funding for eligible reimbursements for Alabama hospitals and nursing homes until the Legislature can more holistically address ARPA funding in the upcoming Regular Session in January.

“These folks are on the frontlines for us, and we must ensure their needs are met so they can continue caring for our families and friends.”

This is the second legislative special session this year. The first dealt with Alabama’s prison system.