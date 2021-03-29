Gov. Ivey: Biden request will not change Alabama's mask mandate end

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A spokeswoman for Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey says the state’s mask mandate will end April 9 despite the president’s request for states to reinstate them.

Ivey spokeswoman Gina Maiola said Monday that we are moving towards personal responsibility and not government mandates.

President Joe Biden and a top health official on Monday appealed for mask requirements and other restrictions to be maintained or restored to stave off a “fourth surge” of COVID-19.

Alabama has kept a mask mandate in place longer than surrounding states, but Ivey has made clear it will not be extended.