Goose Pond Colony Resort readies July Fourth celebration with coronavirus safety measures

The holiday weekend is just days away and one group is making sure they can still have a safe Fourth of July celebration.

It's one of the events still planned to happen during the coronavirus pandemic.

Goose Pond Colony Resort in Scottsboro is planning on having its annual Fourth of July fireworks celebration, but before you come to the big show there are some things you are going to need to know.

Goose Pond Colony Resort General Manager Lyle Sosebee said plans had to change for the 38th annual fireworks celebration this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

He says now, they are asking people to watch the fireworks from their cars.

"We have about 1,500 parking spaces and then the next best way to watch it is to watch it from a boat," said Sosebee.

He says people can also watch from the shoreline, but must social distance. There are some other guidelines people need to know about before they attend the celebration.

"Don't come if you are feeling sick. You need to take care of your health. The next thing is, to social distance. Everywhere out here, you need to social distance from people that are outside of your family group. And then also even if you plan on social distancing the whole time, bring a mask and wear a mask," said Sosebee.

Sosebee tells WAAY 31 a big part of the celebration, the concert was cancelled.

Fireworks will light up the sky at 9 p.m.

"We do feel like it's very important to to continue to have our celebration in an area where we can keep everyone separated and let everyone have a great time with their families," said Sosebee.

Sosebee also told WAAY 31 they are asking people not to linger after the fireworks show is over. They are asking people to leave once the show is over.