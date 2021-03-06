Girl Scouts are finding alternative ways to sell their cookies

Girl Scout troops in North Alabama are making sure you can still get your favorite cookies in a safe way. They are now hosting pop-up drive-thru events.

The pandemic is stopping many things from happening, but one thing it's not stopping is people's love for Girl Scout cookies.

“They’re like, ‘Oh it’s cookies! They’re here, they’re here, they’re here!’” said Amy Conger, Director of Membership for North Central Alabama.

Both Conger and one of the Girl Scouts, Lyra Jennings, said having Girl Scout cookies will add a sense of normalcy to people's lives.

“Everyone’s trying to get back to normal and it always helps to have a little bit of a Girl Scout cookie to go with it," said Conger.

“Sometimes people will wait all year for them, and then, to have them actually be here is really good,” said Jennings.

Now, all you have to do is drive up, tell them what kind you want, and then you're able to enjoy your favorite cookies while staying safe.

“I think it’s very safe this way. You’re not up close to anyone really," said one buyer, Jane Hindman.

You can also share your love of Girl Scout cookies with frontline workers if you chose the donate option on their website, or tell them you'd like to donate a box when you buy them in person.

To find a Girl Scout cookie pop-up location, click here.