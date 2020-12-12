Gen. Perna announces rollout timeline, plan for first wave of COVID-19 vaccine distribution

In an press conference Saturday for Operation Warp Speed, General Gus Perna announced the expected distribution plan for the first wave of doses for allocation and distribution.

The former commander of the Army Materiel Command described the moment as "D-Day."

"D-Day was a pivotal turning point in World War II. It was the beginning of the end. D-Day was the beginning of the end and that's where we are today," Perna said.

Perna said he expects the first shipments of vaccine will arrive on Monday morning with more rolling out during next week. As he spoke on Saturday morning, some of the vaccine was being packaged.

"Within the next 24 hours, they will begin moving vaccine from the Pfizer manufacturing facility to the UPS and FedEx hubs. And then it will go out to the 636 locations nationwide, which were identified by the states and the territories," Perna said.

He said 145 sites across all states will receive some vaccines on Monday. Another 425 will receive the vaccine on Tuesday with the final 66 sites receiving them on Wednesday. That will complete the initial order, Perna said.

The announcement regarding the Pfizer vaccine came after the Food and Drug Administration granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the vaccine late on Friday.

"While this moment is extraordinary in time, and I'm proud to be here announcing where we with distribution, we have a lot of work to do. We are not taking a victory lap," Perna said.

He added that the vaccine was not pre-positioned ahead of the FDA's designation of EUA for the Pfizer vaccine.

"We did not want to presume EUA. What we did, all of our rehearsals and our timing were dependent on EUA approval so that we could move out from there," Perna said.

The Pfizer vaccine is one that has to be administered in two doses, 21 days apart. On Saturday, Perna said they are holding on to the second doses as well as creating an emergency, federal reserve.

"Reserve is about being able to have flexibility, being able to be agile and adaptive to situations that occur. Things that might happen in distribution as we go along execution, so that I can immediately get things to where it needs to be so that everybody has fair and equitable execution to the American people," Perna said.

"I see reserve dwindling down every day as we move forward. More confidence in execution. More confidence in administration and uptake. More confidence the use, American people wanting the vaccine."

Regarding holding the second dose, Perna said it's about making sure everyone who got one dose gets a second so that it's effective.

"The studies were based on second doses. The FDA approved EUA on a second dose. For me, it's a moral responsibility and obligation to make sure that second dose is available for the American people," Perna said.

When a reporter with Bloomberg news asked about the release of information regarding inventory and distribution on a state and jurisdiction basis, Perna said he had 100 percent confidence in transparency.

"We are going to share allocations of the jurisdictions next week initially, but I would tell everybody that the way we developed the system is that we're not waiting for vaccines to batch up. We want a consistent flow of available, approved vaccine to be distributed to the American people as soon as it's available," Perna said.

He said their system will stand up to "any scrutiny at the end."

Operation Warp Speed is also preparing for the distribution of the Moderna-manufactured vaccine once it receives EUA from the FDA.