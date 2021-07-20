Gadsden paying residents $100 to get coronavirus vaccine

The city of Gadsden is offering its residents $100 to get vaccinated against coronavirus.

The program, called “Vaccinate Gadsden,”is only open to current residents of the city.

According to a news release from the city, here’s how it works:

Gadsden residents who receive their first vaccine dose at the Etowah County Health Department, a hospital or participating pharmacy after July 19, 2021, and receive their second dose before Oct. 15, 2021, will also receive a vaccination voucher.

Once both doses of the vaccine have been administered and the voucher has been filled out, residents may come to the first floor of Gadsden’s City Hall (90 Broad St.) to receive $100 in incentive pay.

For every 500 residents who get vaccinated and participate in the program, two drawings for $5,000 each will be held.

Residents must bring the COVID-19 vaccination record card provided by the vaccine provider along with the voucher to receive the incentive pay.

Residents must also bring proof of residency (power bill, water bill, tax record, etc.).

The program, which is being organized along with the Gadsden-Etowah Emergency Management Agency, the Etowah County Health Department, local hospitals and various pharmacies, is funded by the American Rescue Plan’s Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds.

Questions about the program can be emailed to vaccinategadsden@gmail.com, and they will be answered in the order they are received.

For prerecorded updates and messages on Vaccinate Gadsden, including a list of participating providers, citizens may call 256-563-6120.

Vaccinate Gadsden is still seeking partners to participate in the program, such as doctor’s offices and other health care facilities.

If your facility administers the vaccine and would like to participate, please email vaccinategadsden@gmail.com for information and vaccine vouchers.