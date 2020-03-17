GE reducing operations at Decatur plant to fight coronavirus

GE Appliances announced Tuesday that it is reducing manufacturing operations at its Decatur plant due to coronavirus.

The last normal operations will be after second shift on Thursday. Starting with first shift Friday and through April 3, the Decatur plant will operate with one line per shift.

"Following global health guidance from the CDC and WHO, it is our goal to alleviate anticipated stress on the health care system and to flatten the curve of the virus. During this uncertain time of global pandemic, GE Appliances has made the decision to voluntarily reduce manufacturing operations," according to a GE news release.

The other plans impacted by the decision are in Louisville, KY; Lafayette, GA; and Selmer, TN.

Tap here to submit questions for experts to answer 6 p.m. Thursday during WAAY 31’s coronavirus special

Tap here for more information on coronavirus and to sign up for WAAY 31’s daily coronavirus newsletter