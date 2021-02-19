Frontline workers can win free airline tickets in Huntsville International Airport contest

The Huntsville International Airport wants to give our frontline heroes a well-deserved break.

It’s hosting a contest to award the first 50 qualified registrants with two roundtrip airline tickets, each. They can be used to book a Frontier Airlines flight to Orlando, Florida.

Registration opened Friday at FlyHuntsville.com. Eligible travel dates for the contest are Feb. 25 to March 25.

Winners will be announced on the Huntsville International Airport Facebook Page here. They will also be contacted by e-mail.

The airport considers frontline workers as health care workers, active-duty law enforcement officers and firefighters.