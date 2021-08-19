Front line health care workers facing a pivotal point in the pandemic

Madison County health leaders say they are facing a pivotal point in the new surge of Delta variant fueled virus hitting the state.

In a 24 hour period this week, three more people died of covid in Madison County.

Inside Huntsville Hospital, their entire ICU space is full, just like the rest of the state’s hospitals, with dozens of critical patients being treated outside of traditional ICU beds.

Official said Wednesday the Covid positively rate in Madison county is sitting at 18.5 percent.

“I think what we are talking about here is a great deal of unnecessary suffering and a great deal of unnecessary death,” Madison County Health Officer Dr. Karen Landers said. “Everyone has suffered in one way or another in the pandemic, no one has been left unscathed and some people have suffered more than others, but we all collectively share a level of suffering.”

Inside Huntsville Hospital main, inpatients range in age from three to 95. And it’s the younger age groups that are seeing big spikes in cases as kids head back to the classroom.

“We do not have as many pediatric ICU beds and pediatric beds in Alabama because usually we don’t need them but we have at least at this moment 40+ kids hospitalized in the state and 9+ kids are on respiratory support sometimes people say to me I heard it was eight when you said it’s nine but keep in mind people are going to ventilators even as I am speaking people will be admitted to the hospital even as I am speaking,” Dr. Landers added.

The infant to 17-year-old age group makes up 14 percent of the total cases right now in Alabama.

Dr. Ingrid Roig is an Infectious Disease Specialist and represents the Madison County Medical Society. She spoke during the Covid-19 briefing Wednesday as well and described frustrations over people not seeking out the vaccine.

“We are going to have more deaths and unfortunately Image.jpegit seems we are going to have to see more deaths to realize we are not individuals we are a community so any decision that we take we have to take it as a community. Any decision that you take when you go to a gathering or you go to a concert it will impact your community it will impact the people you live with it will impact your kids, your children,” Dr. Roig said.

Alabama currently has the lowest vaccination rates in the entire nation.