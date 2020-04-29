Free drive-through coronavirus testing offered in Colbert County

The Colbert County Health Department and Helen Keller Hospital are offering free drive-through coronavirus testing Mondays through Fridays.

The testing will happen at the Colbert County Office Complex Building at 1101 Highway 72 East in Tuscumbia from 9:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. The phone number for the testing site is 256-460-8932.

The Alabama Department of Public Health says a doctor’s order is preferred but not required.

The state issued the following criteria for people age 10 and older to be tested:

The patient is a resident of a long-term care facility and the facility has laboratory-confirmed cases in residents or staff, or

The patient is symptomatic with at minimum (measured or subjective) fever OR cough OR shortness of breath, and

· hospitalized, or

· immunocompromised or has co-morbidities, or

· age 65 years or older, or

· a healthcare worker, or

· associated with a long-term healthcare facility, or

· has moderate, severe, or worsening symptoms.