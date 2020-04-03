Free coronavirus testing coming to Marshall County

The Marshall County Health Department will begin testing for coronavirus on Tuesday, April 7.
The department is located at 150 Judy Smith Drive in Guntersville.
Testing will be from 1 to 3:30 p.m. April 7, April 9, April 14 and April 16.
Testing is for those age 19 and up.
There is no charge.
To be tested, you must be symptomatic – fever, cough, or shortness of breath PLUS
● Be age 65 or older or
● Be a health care worker or
● Have a condition that places you at higher risk, such as chronic lung disease, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, chronic renal disease, being immunocompromised, neurologic/neurodevelopmental/intellectual disability, being pregnant or having some other chronic disease.
If you need to go:
● Call for appointment: 256-582-3656
● Referral from physician is recommended
● Please remain in your car when you arrive
Related Content
- Marshall County Schools closing Monday, before mandatory statewide coronavirus shutdown
- Marshall County Schools close Monday, before mandatory statewide coronavirus shutdown
- Marshall County Courthouse closing to prevent spread of coronavirus
- Marshall County Commission to hold emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus
- Marshall County Courthouse closed through May 1 due to coronavirus