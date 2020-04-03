Clear
Free coronavirus testing coming to Marshall County

Testing is for those age 19 and up.

Posted: Apr 3, 2020 3:06 PM
Updated: Apr 3, 2020 3:34 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Marshall County Health Department will begin testing for coronavirus on Tuesday, April 7.

The department is located at 150 Judy Smith Drive in Guntersville.

Testing will be from 1 to 3:30 p.m. April 7, April 9, April 14 and April 16.

There is no charge.

To be tested, you must be symptomatic – fever, cough, or shortness of breath PLUS

● Be age 65 or older or

● Be a health care worker or

● Have a condition that places you at higher risk, such as chronic lung disease, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, chronic renal disease, being immunocompromised, neurologic/neurodevelopmental/intellectual disability, being pregnant or having some other chronic disease.

If you need to go:

● Call for appointment: 256-582-3656

● Referral from physician is recommended

● Please remain in your car when you arrive

