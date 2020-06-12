Free coronavirus testing available in North Alabama

Free coronavirus testing is available for anyone who wants it.
Drive-up clinics are held on Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon at locations across North Alabama.
You don't need a doctor's note. Just drive up and have your ID ready and your insurance card, if you have one.
The schedule for the clinics is below:
- Eva Family Health Center - Thursday, June 18
- Athens Family Health Center - Thursday, June 25
- New Market Clinic - Thursday, July 2
- Toney Family Health Center - Thursday, July 9
- Huntsville Family Health Center - Thursday, July 16