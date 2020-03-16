Clear
Franklin, Lawrence counties, Fayetteville City schools closed Tuesday, ahead of coronavirus shutdown

Coronavirus impacts continue to grow

Posted: Mar 16, 2020 5:40 PM
Updated: Mar 16, 2020 5:54 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Franklin County, Lawrence County and Fayetteville City school systems have joined other school systems in closing effective Tuesday, in advance of mandatory shutdowns ordered by state officials as a means to combat the spread of coronavirus.

