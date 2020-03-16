Franklin, Lawrence counties, Fayetteville City schools closed Tuesday, ahead of coronavirus shutdown

The Franklin County, Lawrence County and Fayetteville City school systems have joined other school systems in closing effective Tuesday, in advance of mandatory shutdowns ordered by state officials as a means to combat the spread of coronavirus.
See a list of all school closings here
