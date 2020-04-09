Fox Army Health Center expands drive-thru pharmacy to serve patients during coronavirus outbreak

Starting Friday, coronavirus will change the way thousands of patients get their prescriptions in Huntsville. The Fox Army Health Center on Redstone Arsenal is expanding its drive-thru pharmacy operations in an effort to reduce foot traffic inside the building.

The Fox Army Health Center has used a drive-thru to handle prescription refills since March 23rd, but starting Friday, all pharmacy requests and needs will be taken care of.

"In an effort again to continue to reduce foot traffic within the building, all pharmacy requests and needs will now be pushed outside, and the biggest change that it's going to mean for our patrons will be the fact their new prescriptions now will be picked up outside," Colonel Anthony Meador said.

Meador says patients will drive up and be greeted by a staff member. It's a learning curve though, with the health center constantly making changes as the coronavirus pandemic makes its impact on north Alabama.

"We started out initially with three pick-up points, behind me right now you see six pick-up points, how we've delivered the traffic through the facility ensuring there is not a conflict between individuals who need to come inside the building for an appointment, versus those who need to stay in drive through," Meador said.

He says the drive-thru reduces potential exposure inside the building, where patients can still be seen. Anyone who does go inside must be screened.

"If there's a condition that may lead us to believe that there is something we should look into a little bit more, the good news is no matter what if you screen negative or positive, all our customers are going to get what it is they came here for, whether treatment or medication," Meador said.

Meador says the Fox Army Health Center is the primary care provider for more than 13,000 people. But it serves more than that, about 55,000 people, many coming from neighboring states, to use the pharmacy.

He has a message to not only his team but all medical workers.

"A thank you, to all of our health care personnel, as they try to push this one, and get us through the goal post," Meador said.

The Fox Army Health Center is open from 8 am to 3 pm Monday through Friday.

We reported a Fox Army Health Center employee was diagnosed with coronavirus, in March, however an update on their condition is not possible. Redstone Arsenal can no longer provide employees when it comes to the coronavirus, due to security concerns.

According to new guidelines by the Department of Defense found here:

"Out of a concern for operational security with regard to readiness, we will not report the aggregate number of individual service member cases at individual unit, base or combatant commands. We will continue to do our best to balance transparency in this crisis with operational security."