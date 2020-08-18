Fort Payne City Schools: 1 student, 1 teacher have coronavirus

Fort Payne City Schools Superintendent Jim Cunningham says one student and one teacher have tested positive for coronavirus since the school year began Aug. 12.

He said three students have been quarantined due to close contact with someone with coronavirus either at home or school.

He did not say what schools those students and teacher attend.

Fort Payne is in DeKalb County. As of Tuesday, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 1,932 people have tested positive for coronavirus and 14 people have died since it began tracking data in March.

In its weekly update, the department currently ranks DeKalb County as being at High Risk for the transmission of coronavirus.