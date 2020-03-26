Former Olympian explains why it's good to push back games

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics will take place in 2021 because of coronavirus.

Alabama A&M Volleyball Coach, Rose Powell, explains the decision.

Pwell describes the 1984 Olympics as the time of her life.

"It was the highlight of my athletic career, I had the opportunity to meat people like Michael Jordan," Powell said.

Powell won silver with the USA Volleyball Team in Los Angeles that year.

She was looking forward to the 2020 Olympics before it was pushed back to 2021 because of coronavirus.

"They made the right choice, it's a difficult choice," Powell saidl. "The best thing to do for the athletes is to slow this curve, not only for the athletes for the whole country, so we can get back to normal."

Powell added hanging in the Olympic village is the opposite of social distancing.

"Everybody is mingling, they're connecting, you're seeing people from other countries that you've met along the way," Powell said "You're embracing, you're wishing them well, and so for those reasons too."

But she says it stings knowing some of the athletes may have missed their only shot at competing on the grandest stage in sports.

"Because from year to year, athlete's bodies can chance, athlete's mindset can change," Powell added.

The last time the United States missed an Olympic year, was in 1980 because of middle eastern concerns.

Powell remembers that well, but says this situation is different. And she's excited to see Team USA compete in 2021.

"But as this phase, theirs has only been postponed, it has not been cancelled, they still have an opportunity to represent their county and enjoy all the things Olympians enjoy."