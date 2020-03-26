Clear
BREAKING NEWS Second coronavirus case confirmed at Marshall Space Flight Center Full Story
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning - Flood Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Former Olympian explains why it's good to push back games

The 2020 Olympics are in 2021 because of coronavirus.

Posted: Mar 26, 2020 10:18 AM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics will take place in 2021 because of coronavirus.
Alabama A&M Volleyball Coach, Rose Powell, explains the decision.

Pwell describes the 1984 Olympics as the time of her life.
"It was the highlight of my athletic career, I had the opportunity to meat people like Michael Jordan," Powell said.
Powell won silver with the USA Volleyball Team in Los Angeles that year.
She was looking forward to the 2020 Olympics before it was pushed back to 2021 because of coronavirus.
"They made the right choice, it's a difficult choice," Powell saidl. "The best thing to do for the athletes is to slow this curve, not only for the athletes for the whole country, so we can get back to normal."
Powell added hanging in the Olympic village is the opposite of social distancing.
"Everybody is mingling, they're connecting, you're seeing people from other countries that you've met along the way," Powell said "You're embracing, you're wishing them well, and so for those reasons too."
But she says it stings knowing some of the athletes may have missed their only shot at competing on the grandest stage in sports.
"Because from year to year, athlete's bodies can chance, athlete's mindset can change," Powell added.
The last time the United States missed an Olympic year, was in 1980 because of middle eastern concerns.
Powell remembers that well, but says this situation is different. And she's excited to see Team USA compete in 2021.
"But as this phase, theirs has only been postponed, it has not been cancelled, they still have an opportunity to represent their county and enjoy all the things Olympians enjoy."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 69°
Florence
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Fayetteville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Decatur
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 69°
Scottsboro
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events