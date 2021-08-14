Clear

Former Albertville Officer dies from COVID-19

Officer Juan Gomez died just over a week after being hospitalized with COVID-19.

Posted: Aug 14, 2021 3:02 PM
Posted By: Alex Torres-Perez

A former Albertville Police officer died from COVID-19 Saturday morning. 

Officer Juan Gomez was currently working with the Pelham Police Department. He was an 11 year veteran with the department, but began his career at Albertville. 

The Pelham Police Department says Gomez was hospitalized with COVID on August 6. He died just over a week later. 

“We are devastated and heartbroken by the loss of our friend,” said Pelham Police Chief Pat Cheatwood. “He was an incredible police officer. He had a servant’s heart and would never hesitate to help someone in need. Juan loved this community and served honorably. He may be gone, but we will make sure he is never forgotten.”

Albertville Police say Gomez "was an outstanding person and officer. Our thoughts are with Juan's family."

Gomez leaves behind his wife and two children. Before his law enforcement career, Gomez was in the army for eight years. He was awarded several commendations including the Army Commendation Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and the National Defense Service Medal.

No funeral arrangements have been announced at this time. 

