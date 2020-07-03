Danville High School football coach tests positive for coronavirus

According to a spokesperson with Morgan County Schools, the head football coach at Danville High School tested positive for coronavirus.

The spokesperson said Shannon McGregory went for a routine checkup Tuesday and was tested for coronavirus after complaining about a cough. He received the positive test result on Thursday.

The school cancelled all football workouts until July 20th. The football field house will be locked for two weeks and disinfected after 10 days.

Everyone in the field house Monday was told to quarantine for 14 days according to the spokesperson for the district. We're told there are about 18 players on the football team.