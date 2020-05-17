Food truck industry still booming, but need bigger events to survive

The food truck industry is staying alive during this pandemic.

That's because instead of attending big events for revenue, food trucks are going straight to the neighborhoods.

Food trucks have been going into different neighborhoods to allow people to get a variety of food and drink options.

Since food trucks are stationed outside, it's easy for them to space out.

While we've been told everything is going well...the work is definitely different.

"All of our events got cancelled all the way through the end of June so as of right now, after that we don't know what to expect," said Pattie Baldwin

Pattie Baldwin and her husband Curtis own Nanny's Lemonade.

She told WAAY-31 she's thankful she's still had customers...especially since it's easy for her business to implement social distancing.

Baldwin says they place cones out to allow for people to keep 6-feet apart.

Customers say it provides a level of comfort seeing precautions put in place.

"I think it's good people are getting back out there but as you can see I'm wearing a mask because i'm aware," said Stephanie Anderson.

Stephanie Anderson is on the front-lines herself, as she works at a hospital.

She says its important, however, people continue to support small businesses and now she's on the hunt for more food trucks to try.

"I love having the food trucks because it's local people making local food and you can space yourselves out," she said.

It hasn't been easy on this industry though.

Food truck owners are losing money because of cancelled events, but they are adapting to stay in business.

"It's been very good of course it's not the money that the events would be or the crowd count or anything but it's been a big help," she said.

To see when a food truck will be stationed near you, a lot of times they will post on social media.

If you want a food truck to come to your neighborhood, speak to your homeowners association.