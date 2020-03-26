Food Bank of North Alabama working to create drive thru food options for residents

The North Alabama Food Bank is teaming up with the Huntsville Housing Authority to make sure people who need food can get it safely.

Thursday was the first day of a drive through food bank for those in need.

WAAY 31 spoke with the executive director about the project.

The process for this is easy...

All you have to do is drive up to the white tent, say where you live and how many boxes you're supposed to have and you will get full meals for breakfast, lunch and dinner... all free of charge.

"We've been working with the city and the housing authority to find a good location to be able to distribute food to the people who need it most in our area," said Shirley Schofield, executive director of the Food Bank of North Alabama.

Thursday morning was the first day of a drive through food line.

She told WAAY 31 during the coronavirus outbreak her organization wanted to make sure those who live in affordable housing have access to meals for themselves and their families.

So, the food bank gave out boxes of non-perishable food that can last up to 10 days.

Schofield told us they're prepared to do this for as long as needed, but will need your help in monetary donations.

"Every dollar that's donated, we can turn that into 7 meals and then get it back out in the community very quickly," she said.

Schofield told WAAY 31 they will have the next drive through Thursday, April 2nd in North Huntsville.

She also told us they start out with 300 boxes a day.

Thursday, they distributed all of them!

The groups also accepts people who are walk-ups if they have no transportation.

The location for next week is at the Calvary center in the North Woods neighborhood.

It'll be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.