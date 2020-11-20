The temporary closure of the Food Bank of North Alabama will impact a churches' Thanksgiving food bank

Churches and other groups today are working to find assistance for families who need help with food after the Food Bank of North Alabama announced Thursday it has to temporarily shut down due to Coronavirus.

The closure could mean there is less food for food banks and pantries to give to those in need.

The pastor at Fellowship of Faith Church said that on average 750 people come to the church's food bank every week.

But those families could be impacted by the temporary closure of the food bank.

"Well, we were going to partner with the food bank for Monday for Thanksgiving and the Omegas were also going to partner with us to distribute the food, but again it's unfortunate that we can't do that," said Pastor Troy Garner.

Troy Garner is the pastor at Fellowship of Faith Church in Northern Huntsville.

And he says that even though his church can't do its food bank for Thanksgiving anymore, other churches in the area can still help the community.

"There are other churches in the community that are piggy-backing, if you will, or other churches in the community that are doing food distributions whereby the community will still be blessed," said Garner.

Garner says not all the families that come to his church's food bank will be impacted though this holiday season.

"I'm not going to say that it'll be a full impact but I'm sure that it's going to hurt some," Troy Garner said.

And Garner says that people in the community can help out through food donations.

"Please, bring their items to the church and we will give it directly to the food bank so we can be a blessing to the community," said Garner.

The food bank says that its' facilities were thoroughly cleaned after learning about the positive Coronavirus case.

Facilities will reopen Monday, November 30th.

The Food Bank of North Alabama has more than 260 partners across the region.