Food Bank of North Alabama temporarily closing due to coronavirus

The Food Bank of North Alabama is suspending operations through Nov. 30 due to coronavirus.

In a news release Thursday afternoon, the food bank says it was notified of positive coronavirus test results and will temporarily close its Huntsville offices and warehouse space immediately.

The release says “The Food Bank of North Alabama consistently follows strict food safety practices, which were modified even further during the pandemic to prioritize the health and safety of all employees, members of its partner agencies and the public. After the positive test result, the warehouse and offices received additional thorough cleaning and disinfection.”

The food bank says you can find one of its more than 260 partners across the region here.