Florence, Muscle Shoals school districts make switch to hybrid learning to curb coronavirus spread

The coronavirus is forcing multiple school districts in the Shoals to change their schedules.

Grades 7 through 12 in Florence City Schools will begin the second semester on a hybrid learning schedule. Students will be split into two groups based on their last names, alternating days on campus.

The change is expected to last through Jan. 15.

Muscle Shoals High School and Middle School are also going hybrid. Students will switch between in-person and virtual classes until Jan. 15, but that could be extended depending on the coronavirus situation.

The district says the hybrid schedule will allow students and staff to better practice social distancing after the holiday break.