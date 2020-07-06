Florence City Schools confirms second coronavirus case

Florence City Schools confirms a second case of coronavirus within the district.

It’s unclear if the second case is in a student or employee. On June 18, we learned that a freshman athlete was quarantining after they tested positive for the virus. That student was asymptomatic and tested positive during a pre-surgical screening at a doctor’s office.

Right now, we don’t know if the additional case was confirmed before or after the student-athlete tested positive.

A spokesperson, Carter Watkins, said on Monday that more information will need to come from the Alabama Department of Public Health.

We are working to learn more and will provide updates both on air and online. As of 2:30 p.m. on Monday, July 6, there are 496 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Lauderdale County.