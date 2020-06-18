Florence City Schools athlete tests positive for coronavirus

Florence City Schools was notified on Wednesday that a freshman athlete tested positive for coronavirus.

The district says the student tested positive during a routine pre-surgical screening at a doctor’s office. A statement provided on Thursday says the student was asymptomatic and is now quarantining at home.

According to the statement, the athletic department, Florence High School and the county Board of Education implemented their “COVID-19 Emergency Action Plan” for student-athletes. It says parents of athletes exposed to the student with coronavirus have been notified and equipment is being sanitized.

The district says the following safety measures are also in place: