Florence City Councilwoman, pharmacy offering 1,000 COVID vaccines this weekend

Kaytrina Simmons, Florence City Council District 1 representative, and Chad’s Payless Pharmacy are offering 1,000 Pfizer coronavirus vaccine shots.

They will be available from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday (or earlier if supplies run out) at the pharmacy, located at 501 W. College St. in Florence. Use the entrance on Dr. HIcks Boulevard.

No appointments are needed. You must bring your ID.

Masks are required and all Alabama Department of Public Health guidelines will be followed.

