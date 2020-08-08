Flintville School in Lincoln County, Tennessee, confirms student, staff member tested positive for coronavirus

Two more people in Lincoln County Schools tested positive for coronavirus.

On Saturday, Superintendent Dr. Bill Heath confirmed that a student and a staff member received positive test results.

In a statement, the school said they are "spending this weekend working on the contact tracing list. We will update everyone tomorrow evening."

This is the second school in the Lincoln County Schools district to confirm positive cases since starting school on Monday, August 3.

A student and a staff member at South Lincoln School were confirmed positive on Friday, August 7. Those who came into contact have been notified and are currently in quarantine for at least 14 days.