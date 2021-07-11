First time homeowners are choosing to build instead of buying

The housing market is booming in North Alabama. Houses are quickly getting taken off of the market. So, people are resorting to building their dream house, instead of buying.

WAAY 31 spoke with a soon-to-be homeowner about his decision to build his house.

Austin Malone was looking to buy a house for a while, but he said it started to feel like a job, and everything was too far out of reach because houses were selling so quickly. He then decided his best option was to build.

“You have to really be on the ball," said Malone. "People are coming in, they’re asking over asking price, you have to do it the day of, they’re waiving checking the house out, they’re waiving inspections, and it seemed like building was easier than actually buying a house.”

Malone rented for years but decided he wanted to own a house of his own.

The cost to buy and build a house has skyrocketed in 2021. According to the National Association of Home Builders, lumber prices are now more than 300% higher than they were in the spring of 2020.

Malone weighed the pros and cons of building his future home.

“I feel like I get to build what I want when I build, instead of going for the competition. It’s just so competitive," he said.

After 7 months of building and very minimal delays, Malone's house is expected to be finished by the end of July.

That means he was in the building stage when lumber prices reached a record high in May.

He signed a contract with the construction company so his price to build was locked in before the lumber prices reached its peak.

“I didn’t want to say, ‘Yes, this is the house I want,’ and then them come back 4 months later and be like, ‘Oh, the prices went up $20,000.’ So, it was security for me," Malone explained.