First cases of coronavirus reported in Lauderdale, Jackson, Cullman counties; Madison number rises

As of 4:50 p.m. Friday, March 20, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 106 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama.

Cullman, Lauderdale and Jackson counties in North Alabama reported their first cases of coronavirus. Each county is reported to have one case each.

The number of Madison County cases rose from 5 to 7.

WAAY 31 will update this list each time we receive new reports from the department.

Here's the breakdown by county:

Baldwin County: 2

Calhoun County: 1

Chambers County: 1

Cullman County: 1

Elmore County: 6

Lee County: 11

Jackson County: 1

Jefferson County: 50

Lamar County: 1

Lauderdale County: 1

Limestone County: 1

Madison County: 7

Mobile County: 2

Montgomery County: 3

Shelby County: 10

St. Clair County: 1

Talladega County: 1

Tuscaloosa County: 4

Walker County: 1

Washington County: 1

Total: 106

No deaths have been reported.

