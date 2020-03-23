Clear
First case of coronavirus confirmed in Lincoln County, TN

A positive case of coronavirus has been diagnosed in Lincoln County, Tennessee.

Posted: Mar 23, 2020 2:37 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A positive case of coronavirus has been diagnosed in Lincoln County, Tennessee, according to Mayor Bill Newman.

The patient is in self-quarantine. Newman says the people who have been in contact with the patient have been notified. 

There are more than 500 confirmed cases of the virus in Tennessee.

