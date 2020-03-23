First case of coronavirus confirmed in Lincoln County, TN

A positive case of coronavirus has been diagnosed in Lincoln County, Tennessee, according to Mayor Bill Newman.
The patient is in self-quarantine. Newman says the people who have been in contact with the patient have been notified.
There are more than 500 confirmed cases of the virus in Tennessee.
