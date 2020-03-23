Clear
First case of coronavirus confirmed in Franklin County; Madison, Lauderdale numbers rise

There are 196 cases statewide

Posted: Mar 23, 2020 4:42 PM
Updated: Mar 23, 2020 5:16 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The 4:30 p.m. Monday, March 23, update on confirmed coronavirus cases in the state from the Alabama Department of Public Health put the statewide total at 196 cases.

That included the first positive diagnosis in Franklin County.

In Madison County, the number of cases rose from 17 to 21.

In Lauderdale County, the number of cases rose from 2 to 3.

Here's the breakdown by county:

Baldwin County: 3

Calhoun County: 2

Chambers County: 2

Cullman County: 2

Elmore County: 6

Franklin County: 1

Houston County: 1

Jackson County: 1

Jefferson County: 86

Lamar County: 1

Lauderdale County: 3

Lee County: 19

Limestone County: 1

Madison County: 21

Marion County: 1

Mobile County: 2

Montgomery County: 4

Shelby County: 22

St. Clair County: 3

Talladega County: 1

Tallapoosa County: 1

Tuscaloosa County: 9

Walker County: 3

Washington County: 1

Total: 196

No deaths have been reported.

