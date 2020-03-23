The 4:30 p.m. Monday, March 23, update on confirmed coronavirus cases in the state from the Alabama Department of Public Health put the statewide total at 196 cases.
That included the first positive diagnosis in Franklin County.
In Madison County, the number of cases rose from 17 to 21.
In Lauderdale County, the number of cases rose from 2 to 3.
Get more coronavirus information and sign up for WAAY 31’s daily coronavirus newsletter by tapping here.
Here's the breakdown by county:
Baldwin County: 3
Calhoun County: 2
Chambers County: 2
Cullman County: 2
Elmore County: 6
Franklin County: 1
Houston County: 1
Jackson County: 1
Jefferson County: 86
Lamar County: 1
Lauderdale County: 3
Lee County: 19
Limestone County: 1
Madison County: 21
Marion County: 1
Mobile County: 2
Montgomery County: 4
Shelby County: 22
St. Clair County: 3
Talladega County: 1
Tallapoosa County: 1
Tuscaloosa County: 9
Walker County: 3
Washington County: 1
Total: 196
No deaths have been reported.
Related Content
- First case of coronavirus confirmed in Franklin County; Madison, Lauderdale numbers rise
- Coronavirus cases on the rise in Lauderdale, Madison counties
- First cases of coronavirus reported in Lauderdale, Jackson, Cullman counties; Madison number rises
- Coronavirus case confirmed in Madison County; State total reaches 36
- 17th case of coronavirus confirmed in Madison County
- UPDATE: Coronavirus case confirmed in Limestone County
- Third case of coronavirus confirmed on Redstone Arsenal in Madison County
- 26 coronavirus cases confirmed in Tennessee
- 2nd coronavirus case confirmed in Alabama
- 36 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Alabama