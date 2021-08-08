First Baptist Church recommending masks for services effective immediately

One local church in Huntsville is asking its congregation to mask up because of the recent rise in COVID cases.

WAAY-31 sat in on a special service and spoke with the head pastor about the safety precautions they're now taking.

Sunday, there was a special memorial service for those who lost someone due to COVID.

Inside, almost everyone had a mask on and they're asking for all of its members to do the same.

All this, to keep our most vulnerable population safe.

"My mother, Sue Anderson, died June 2nd, 2020. My dad died June 6th, 2021," said one church goer.

Sunday evening, several people came together with white roses to remember their family and friends who passed away from COVID-19.

The service was originally going to be a celebration of the end of the pandemic...

"This was going to be the light after the long darkness," said Travis Collins, head pastor of First Baptist Church in Huntsville.

But, with cases on the rise, it's changed.

"Now, it feels like it's just the intermission. We don't know what's coming," he said.

That's why the church is taking action.

The pews are already marked stating where you can and can't sit and the church is also asking all members to wear a mask.

They're also requiring children ages 2-11 to wear one, since they can't be vaccinated.

Head Pastor Travis Collins says his 2-year-old grandson is currently fighting COVID and that's why he says the changes are necessary.

"It seems only responsible for me to say to people I love please get the vaccine, wear a mask, be responsible and let's take this seriously," he said.

Collins told WAAY-31 he knows there's a lot of debate right now on what's right or wrong, but at the end of the day, his congregation is like his family and he wants to keep everyone as safe as possible.

"I know they're differing opinions, but I just encourage people to be responsible. We're trying to be proactive. I don't know how long this is going to last, but we'll distance and we'll mask and we'll encourage vaccinations frankly, as long as we have to," said Collins.

Pastor Collins has no end date for the recommendation of masks but is hoping they can go back to being optional later this year.

If you cannot make it to church in person, they still have the services streamed online.

The church is also requiring a COVID vaccine for its major Christmas production this year.