Financial advisors talk about budgeting during coronavirus

Many people across North Alabama are without jobs because of the coronavirus and with rent and other bills due this week, money may be tight.

WAAY 31 asked a financial expert about how people should manage their money during the coronavirus crisis.

Financial advisors in Huntsville say the best thing to do is eliminate any recurring monthly services that aren't needed.

"Awfully sudden, overnight. I mean, we were planning a show on the 14th up in the Shoals area and the next week we are out of work," said musician, Jeff Goebel.

Goebel is a musician and typically performs at restaurants and bars. Now those are closed because of coronavirus. That means he isn't making any money.

"Most of the population lives kind of paycheck to paycheck and I'm one of those people," said Goebel.

An advisor with Longview Financial Advisors in Huntsville told WAAY 31 people who are struggling with money should come up with a strict budget.

"It's just a matter of understanding what the priorities are, putting that in a list and looking one by one and asking can this be eliminated from the budget," said financial advisor, Andrew Gipner.

He says people should eliminate non-essential costs.

"There may be some things that are on hold, like gym memberships right now," said Gipner.

He says if you are still having issues paying a bill, reach out to the company itself.

"Be as honest as possible about the situation saying, 'I've been laid off or my hours have been cut and as a result, this is how much money is coming in and this is how much I think I could pay you,'" said Gipner.

In the meantime, Goebel is now doing Facebook and youtube performances and accepting donations.

"Figure out another way to generate income and it's hard because you may have to do something totally different than what you've been doing," said Goebel.

Financial advisors told WAAY 31 this is why they recommend putting together emergency funds so people can be prepared for a situation like this one.