Final touches being done on Rocket City Christmas Spectacular

Employees are putting the final touches on the Rocket City Christmas Spectacular, before it opens to the public on Friday!

WAAY 31 got a sneak peak at the dancing lights that people will be able to drive through, while listening to Christmas music.

People can drive through the maze for a full mile and a half!

Once they are done, visitors can park and walk into the stadium where they will see a winter wonderland, full of lights, Christmas characters, and holiday activities.

Masks are required and social distancing is encouraged.

"Everyone's been inside. They are looking for things to do. They are looking for safe things to do. So, we just want everyone to add to that tradition and come here and join us for the drive through light show," said organizer, Lindsey Knupp.

The Christmas Spectacular opens Friday at 5 p.m. and will be available through January 3.