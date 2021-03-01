Federal, state and local leaders hope more education will cut through any brand hesitancy surrounding the Johnson & Johnson vaccine

At the end of another busy day of vaccinations at Hazel Green Pharmacy, another 50 people were added to the state's list of those who have completed their vaccination regimen.

The pharmacy in northern Madison County currently offers the COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by U.S. biotech company, Moderna.

Pharmacist Mike Powers said he is eager to learn when his pharmacy might be able to add Johnson & Johnson's vaccine into their arsenal.

"When we get the Johnson & Johnson, obviously that will be one shot fits all. So, that will be a great asset," Powers said.

As reported in The Washington Post, during a conversation between some Biden administration officials and governors, there was some concern expressed about where the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will go.

The fact that it doesn't need the ultra cold storage of the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech or the moderately freezing requirements of the Moderna-produced vaccine, make it an ideal candidate to help reach some harder to reach communities and those who may not be as able to return for a second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The sticking point for some is the efficacy of the three vaccines.

Against moderate cases of this coroavirus, both the Pfizer and Modera brands had an efficacy of more than 90 percent compared to the Johnson & Johnson's roughly 66 percent.

But experts like Dr. Ian Moore, a pathologist and infectious disease research for the National Institute of Health, said that those numbers are not the most important ones to consider.

"The numbers that you need to focus on are the 85 percent protection from severe disease and illness and the 100 percent protection against death. Those are the numbers you need to focus on because ultimately, you don't want to get sick and you don't want to die," Dr. Moore said.

He also stressed the significance of when the three vaccines were studied and what the nature of the virus was like at the time.

"The mRNA vaccines came out when there were a lot fewer variants, if any, circulating. The Johnson &Johnson vaccine was tested in the face of a number of these variants. So, it should be judged in that capacity," Dr. Moore said.

Dr. Moore said that even if the one-shot, Johnson & Johnson vaccine is used more in some lower income or minority areas, that's not a bad thing, but rather just using the best tools to reach the most people.

"If I wanted to drive to a place in the city, and I had a choice between two vehicles, I might take an electric car or a vehicle that's nice on gas. But if I have to go to an area that might more rugged terrain, I'm going to choose a different vehicle. It's a vehicle all the same, but it's more suited to the area I'm going to go visit," Dr. Moore said.

"And so in this case, the vaccine is extremely effective, but it just lends itself to that type of distribution because if you do have a rural area that doesn't have a -80 refrigerator, or there isn't a clinic nearby that has a -80, you can go out and take this vaccine and keep it at normal temperatures, a refrigerated temperature, and vaccinate large amounts of people. And so it's not a two-tier system, it was actually just very fortunate that this vaccine came out when it did."

During a White House COVID Task Force press conference on Monday, Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, the director of the White House's COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force, also took steps to address the idea of vaccine inequity and stated that all of the vaccines would be spread to as many places as possible.

"That doesn’t mean that every vaccination site will have every vaccine, but it means that all vaccines will reach all communities. So all three authorized vaccines, available in the suburbs, all three available in the cities, all three available on the coast and in the heartland," she said.

In Alabama, Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health said there shouldn't shy away from the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, if they have the opportunity to receive it.

"There is not a product here that is considered 'inferior.' And so I recommend that all these products be utilized in the manner that ensures that persons receive vaccines when they are eligible and when the product is available in the community," Dr. Landers said.

Organizations like the #NowIncluded campaign have been working to educate people on some of those key factors.

Co-founder Tiffany Whitlow stressed on Monday that people need to remember that the FDA gave Emergency Use Authorization to all three vaccines in the U.S. for a reason.

"It doesn't have to be such an individual decision when trying to determine which one is better for somebody. We should be able to trust that if it is granted approval, it is safe," Whitlow said.

Alabama is initially slated to receive 40,100 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. It's unclear when exactly they will start to be administered in the state.