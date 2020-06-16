Federal judge says Alabama can't forbid curbside voting during coronavirus pandemic

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A federal judge says Alabama cannot prohibit local officials from offering curbside voting during the coronavirus pandemic and loosened restrictions on absentee ballots in three Alabama counties because of the health risk to voters.

U.S. District Judge Abdul K. Kallon entered the preliminary injunction Monday evening. Kallon ruled that the potential health risks to older and medically vulnerable voters in going to the polls, or getting absentee ballots witnessed or notarized, merited the changes.

The judge lifted a statewide prohibition on curbside voting at in-person polling locations. He also waived requirements to get absentee ballots witnessed in Mobile, Jefferson and Lee counties. The lawsuit named election officials in those three counties as defendants.