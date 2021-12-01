Federal judge denies motion to block ULA from enforcing Covid-19 vaccine mandate

United Launch Alliance scored a major win when a federal judge ruled in their favor in a lawsuit regarding their Covid-19 vaccine policy.

The judge basically denied the motion that would stop ULA from enforcing its vaccine mandate.

Several employees from the Decatur facility had sued the company after they were placed on unpaid administrative leave when they failed to get the vaccine by the company's deadline. The employees argued ULA broke federal law by not accepting their religious or medical exemptions. They tried to get a preliminary injunction to protect other employees.

However, the judge said that while those exemptions may be legitimate, ULA claimed accomodating those requests would cause "undue hardship" on the company and their projects.

Some of the effects ULA could have faced included increased debts, disruption in labor, potentially losing government contracts and even putting the health of their employees and customers at risk.

The judge went on to say the employees failed to show irreparable harm to them, which was necessary to grant that preliminary ban on the vaccine policy.

ULA told WAAY 31 they're happy the court acknowledged their actions to protect their employees and complete their contracts.

"We understand these are tremendously challenging times, and we are committed to ensure a safe and healthy work environment, while continuing to support the nation’s most critical missions," ULA said in a statement.

The company said it implemented its vaccine policy because of President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for federal contract employees, which is facing a separate lawsuit.