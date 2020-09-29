Federal government supplying Alabama with more than one million rapid coronavirus tests

The federal government is supplying Alabama with more than one million rapid coronavirus tests.

Gov. Kay Ivey’s office provided WAAY 31 a statement on Tuesday that says the tests are coming from Abbott Laboratories BinaxNow.

It says the Alabama Department of Public Health will be receiving shipments of the tests in phases during the next few months, with the initial shipment containing approximately 96,000 tests.

Ivey issued the following statement about the tests:

“Before we knew much about this novel virus and before we had our first confirmed case in Alabama, President Trump and his Administration have been diligent in providing any additional resources that we needed in our state. These rapid response tests are going to be a welcome resource as we work to get our students back in the classroom and Alabamians back to work,” Ivey said. “As we anticipate a successful vaccine in the near future, providing Alabamians – especially our students and vulnerable citizens – with this free resource will be another critical tool in the toolbox to combat COVID-19.”