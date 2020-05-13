Federal funding available for emergency food and shelter programs in Marshall County

The Marshall County local board of the Emergency Food and Shelter Program has received more than $50,000 in federal funds to give to programs in the county.

The board is made up of local non-profits, including the United Way of Marshall County.

This money will go to programs which help people in times of crisis, such as the current coronavirus pandemic.

The board is accepting applications until May 26.

"Some of these agencies are seeing a decrease in donations, maybe a decrease in volunteer support, they're not able to fundraise right now, so these addition funds are really going to be helpful to support their overall operations and continue the services they are providing in our community," said Carrie Thomas, United Way of Marshall County.

There are certain qualifications an organization must meet in order to apply such as being a private voluntary non-profit or a unit of government.

Organizations interested in the funding or have questions can contact the United Way of Marshall County.

Here is the release from the United Way of Marshall County:

The Marshall County Local Board of the Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP) has been awarded federal funds made available through the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Federal Emergency Management Agency under the EFSP National Board Program.

Marshall County has been chosen to receive $21,942 for Phase 37 and $31,283 for Phase CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in this county.

The Marshall County Local Board of the EFSP is made up of local nonprofit, government and faith-based agencies and will meet to allocate the funds by May 29, 2020.

Applications are currently being accepted and any agency requesting an allocation should submit by May 26, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Local agencies chosen to receive funds must: 1) be private voluntary non-profits or units of government, 2) be eligible to receive federal funds, 3) have an accounting system and be able to submit a financial audit or financial statement, 4) practice nondiscrimination, 5) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and 6) if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board of directors.

Contact Carrie Thomas, United Way of Marshall County, 709 Blount Avenue, Guntersville, AL 35976, carrie@unitedwaymarshall.org or (256) 582-4700 with questions or to obtain an application.

This local board cannot guarantee any particular level of funding.