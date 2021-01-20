Fayetteville elementary school employee tests positive for coronavirus

An employee in Fayetteville City Schools tested positive for coronavirus.

The employee works at Ralph Askins School.

The district says no contact tracing was necessary, because the employee has not been in direct contact with anyone in the building.

Wednesday’s announcement says “Fayetteville City Schools asks that parents continue to check their children’s temperature prior to sending them to school each day, and if your child has any of the COVID-19 symptoms, as outlined by the Tennessee Department of Health, we ask that you keep your child at home.”

