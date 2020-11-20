Fayetteville City Schools confirms additional coronavirus cases

Fayetteville City Schools confirmed more coronavirus cases on Friday.

It says one system employee, one employee at Fayetteville High School and one student at Fayetteville Middle School tested positive for the virus.

The district says contact tracing has been completed, and anyone in direct contact has been notified.

“Fayetteville City Schools asks that parents continue to check their children’s temperature prior to sending them to school each day, and if your child has any of the COVID-19 symptoms, as outlined by the Tennessee Department of Health, we ask that you keep your child at home," Friday’s announcement said.

These cases are in addition to six cases confirmed in the district on Thursday. Read more here.